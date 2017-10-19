Thaksin’s son in hot water over money laundering claims

The son of former PM and now fugitive Thaksin Shinawatra has met with DSI officials to deny recent allegations of money laundering.

PANTHONGTAE SHINAWATRA, the son of fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and three other persons who are facing money-laundering and related charges filed by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), have denied any wrongdoing and will fight their cases in court.

Pol Colonel Paisit Wongmuang, the DSI director-general, said yesterday that all four reported themselves and acknowledged the charges to the agency on Tuesday, October 17, ahead of the October 24 deadline set by authorities. They were released without bail.