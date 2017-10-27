Thais from all over the world hold tribute to the late king

Despite being far from home when yesterday’s royal cremation ceremony took place, Thai communities all over the world still gathered to offer floral tributes to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Embassies and consular offices in more than 70 countries organized ceremonies for local Thai communities. His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn last week granted 94 royal boxes that were sent to locations around the world for symbolic use in the ceremonies. Each box contained a bouquet of sandalwood flowers, a set of joss sticks, and a candle.

Thais in Los Angeles held a ceremony at Wat Thai in North Hollywood at 2:30 pm local time yesterday. Across town, a planting ceremony in memory of the late king was held at the residence of the consul-general.

In the UK, a funeral service and floral tribute were held at London’s Buddhapadipa Temple yesterday morning, where a Thai representative made a speech honoring the late king in Thai and English.

In Singapore, more than 7,500 Thais and Singaporeans attended the sandalwood flower-placing ceremony at the Royal Thai Embassy in the morning. Hundreds of attendees stayed to watch the televised broadcast, which lasted until midnight.

In France, the ceremony was led by Thai Ambassador Sihasak Phuangketkeow. More than 1,200 gathered at Salons Vianey hall to offer the sandalwood flowers to the late king.

In Turkey, the Royal Thai Embassy hosted a ceremony at the Marmara Taksim Hotel in Istanbul attended by government officials as well as members of the Thai community. Source: Coconuts Bangkok