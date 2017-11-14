Thais present evidence showing false work promises, in Dubai

The Immigration Bureau on Monday received video clips substantiating 61 Thai workers’ claim that they had been lured to work in Dubai and employment officials had made threats against them.

The workers allegedly did not receive their full wages after they traveled overseas.  They called on Thailand’s Immigration Bureau for help on Monday.  Songkran Achariyasap, who sits on the committee for judicial reform, accompanied the workers as they submitted the video clips as evidence.

“These workers want help in claiming wages they are entitled to,” he said. “But relevant authorities should also investigate who should have been held responsible.”  He said the workers headed to Dubai because of false promises of high wages and good working conditions.  “When they found they had been lied to, they came back and investors tried to intimidate them,” Songkran said.

Immigration Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj-General Ittipon Ittisaranachai said his agency would help coordinate with relevant authorities regarding the workers’ demands for unpaid wages. “As for legal proceedings against wrongdoers, the investigation is already ongoing,” he said   Soure: Asia nation

  • Ken Anderson

    The only lies told during this particular debacle will most likely be from the Thai ‘workers’, and will be regarding their levels of competence and experience.
    They will have taken on work that they were too lazy and incompetent to complete to a satisfactory standard that would be acceptable in any civilised environment, hence the shortfall in wages.
    The minimum wage in Thailand of just over 300bt per day may seem low to some, but in reality is probably pitched at around the correct level of remuneration or indeed too high in some cases.

    • John Doe

      Hi Ken, I see you are at it again. Do you know how the visa’s work in the middle east? I suggest you check it out before you embarrass yourself with the wrong information. Might be a good idea to tone down the racist comments against Thais. It makes you look like a very sick individual.