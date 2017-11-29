Thais in Paris help Toon’s campaign raise Bt 100,000

Thais in Paris help Toon’s campaign raise Bt100,000
Thailand’s Ambassador to France, Sihasak Puangkaewket, and about 100 Thai expatriates staged a charity run in a Paris park this week that collected another Bt100,000 for Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai’s cross-country fund-raising run back home.
The Paris run covered six kilometres around a lake in temperatures hovering around six degrees Celsius. Watcharee Jaresombat, deputy chairwoman of the Thai Women in France Club and a co-organizer of the event, said the Bt100,000 would be forwarded for Toon’s campaign to raise Bt700 million for 11 public hospitals in Thailand. Source: Asia Nation