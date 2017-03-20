Thai’s urged to find healthy work, home balance

By Online Admin -
3
55

Thai’s urged to find healthy work, home balance

The Department of Mental Health has marked International Day of Happiness on Monday by urging Thais to find a healthy balance in their lives.

Mental Health Department director general Boonreung Traireungworarat cited the department’s 2015 mental health survey result that found a person’s ability to find a balance between work and home promoted health and happiness.

He called on Thais to better manage their time between work and home.

The department has set up a Facebook fan page called “Suksangdai” (“Happiness can be created”).

The previous themes were “Positive thinking makes life more positive” and “Making time to exercise to boost good things in life”.

According to Boonreung, happiness can be achieved by adhering to the “8-8-8” principle – eight hours to work, eight hours to sleep and eight hours to take care of family, exercise or relax and practice self-improvement.

He also urged people to taking care of their health and to work with clear objectives and priorities while learning to delegate work.

He said people should also practice positive thinking and adopt the “middle path” principle to life by avoiding extremism.

Source: http://www.nationmultimedia.com/news/national/30309646

thenation_logo.jpg
— © Copyright The Nation 2017-03-20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ken Anderson

    Most Thai men would consider this to be the ideal home / work balance.

    1) Find yourself a rice farmers daughter.
    2) Send her to sell herself to tourists in a Pattaya bar / massage parlour.
    3) Sit at home all day consuming alcohol and drugs which are paid for by the rice farmers daughter.
    4) In the evening go to a karaoke bar, more drink / drugs maybe a dalliance with a prostitute or two. Again paid for by the rice farmers daughter.
    5) Go home and sleep.
    6) During the night or early morning the rice farmers daughter comes home with her ‘tips’.
    7) Rice farmers daughter cooks food, eat then give her a few slaps if everything is not to your liking.
    8) If said tips are insufficient for the next days scumbag lifestyle, beat up the rice farmers daughter, then go out thieving to subsidise the days drink / drugs.

  • most beach road sex & drug workers wouldn’t appear to be following the “8-8-8” principle .. hence their oft unbalanced & unhappy demeanour !

  • popeye the sailorman

    What a load of tripe this report is Thais are expected to work 7 days a week and 12 hrs or more a day to make a feeble wage…………..perhaps the minimum wage should be increased…!! this might make people more happy then all will enjoy International Day of Happiness every day, not just one day per year