Thai’s urged to find healthy work, home balance

The Department of Mental Health has marked International Day of Happiness on Monday by urging Thais to find a healthy balance in their lives.

Mental Health Department director general Boonreung Traireungworarat cited the department’s 2015 mental health survey result that found a person’s ability to find a balance between work and home promoted health and happiness.

He called on Thais to better manage their time between work and home.

The department has set up a Facebook fan page called “Suksangdai” (“Happiness can be created”).

The previous themes were “Positive thinking makes life more positive” and “Making time to exercise to boost good things in life”.

According to Boonreung, happiness can be achieved by adhering to the “8-8-8” principle – eight hours to work, eight hours to sleep and eight hours to take care of family, exercise or relax and practice self-improvement.

He also urged people to taking care of their health and to work with clear objectives and priorities while learning to delegate work.

He said people should also practice positive thinking and adopt the “middle path” principle to life by avoiding extremism.

