Sexualities are commonly mistaken in Thailand so here is the “low down”

Thailand is rife with diverse sexualities. If you think there are only “straights,” “toms,” “dees,” “gay kings” and “gay queens,” you’re behind the times on sexuality in the Land of Smiles.

Japanese Twitter users have been discussing this colorful chart of Thai sexuality types, which is pretty eye-opening. According to a translation, the list includes 18 possibilities, some of which are known by only a small number of Thais.

This sexuality appendix has been circulating on Thai social networks for some time, so we’d like to provide our own translation based on information posted on Pantip.

Straight Male – A man who likes women.

Straight Female – A woman who likes men.

Lesbian – A woman who likes women.

Kathoey/Ladyboy – A man who identifies and presents as a woman, may be partway through transitioning or have no plans to transition.

Gay King – A gay man who takes the “top” role during sex.

Gay Queen – A gay man who takes the “bottom,” or receiving, role during sex.

Tom – A woman with a masculine identity. They’re commonly paired up with Dees, but they’re also attracted to straight women.

Dee – A woman with feminine identity, who likes manly women, or Toms.

Tom Gay – A Tom who like Dees, straight women and other Toms.

Tom Gay King – A Tom who likes other Toms and takes the “top” role during sex.

Tom Gay Queen – A Tom who likes Toms and takes the “bottom,” or receiving, role during sex.

Tom Gay Two-Way – A Tom who can be both a Tom Gay King or Tom Gay Queen.

Boat – A man who likes women, Gay Kings, and Gay Queens, but does not date Ladyboys.

Byte – A woman who likes Toms, Lesbians, and straight men.

Adam – A man who likes Toms.

Angie – A Kathoey/ Ladyboy who likes Toms.

Cherry – A woman who likes gay men and Kathoey.

Samyan – A woman who likes Toms, lesbians, and straight women, and can also switch to any of the mentioned roles.

So there you have it, no more confusion, right?

Credit: Bangkok Coconuts