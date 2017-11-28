Thailand to see ‘Super Full Moon’ on Sunday
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has notified the public to keep their eyes open for the Super Full Moon at the end of the week, which will be the biggest moon of the year.
On Dec. 3, the moon will be 357,973 kilometers from earth, making it appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a common, everyday moon, according to NARIT Director Dr. Saran Posajinda. Dr. Saran said the public can observe the moon after sunset by looking east. In case you cannot make it because you have to tend to your Sunday dinner-and-Netflix binge, it’s not a big deal. We expect to see the next Super Full Moon on Jan. 2. Source: Coconuts Bangkok