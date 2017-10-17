Thailand receive More benefits from more tourist this year

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports recently reported the country’s latest tourism earnings at THB1.37 trillion, which is a 7.6 percent increase over the same period last year.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, said the overall tourism picture has been positive with revenue and visitor numbers both up. From Jan. 1 through Oct. 11, 26.9 million travelers entered Thailand, generating a combined THB1.37 trillion in revenue, reported Thai News Bureau.

Chinese visitors remained in the top position, with 7.63 million traveling to the Kingdom, especially during the China National Day holiday, when 227,648 chose Thailand as their destination. That number is a 69.04 percent increase from last year. Chinese tourists spent THB12.53 billion over that period, up 75.66 percent from 2016.

Kobkarn assured the public that preparations have been made for the quickly approaching high season, during which the ministry will continue to promote traditional Thai lifestyles as well as sports tourism to encourage travelers to visit all parts of Thailand, not just the traditional tourist destinations of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and the islands. Source: Coconuts Bangkok