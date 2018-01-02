Thailand makes the switch to only digital TV
Television stations in several provinces stopped broadcasting analogue services on New Year’s Eve as part of the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) policy to encourage the full use of the digital system.
Viewers in the affected areas will need to use a cable box and satellite dish to access programmes.
The Thai PBS station has stopped transmitting its analogue signal in Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Phetchabun, Phuket, Yala, Lampang, Sing Buri, Sukhothai and Surat Thani.
Channel 7 stopped broadcasting on the old system in 17 provinces; Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Buriram, Surin, Trat, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Ranong, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satul, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwas.
Channel 5 stopped in three provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Chaiyaphum, and Loei.
Meanwhile, the government-run NBT channel has postponed cutting off its service to July 17.
Source: Nation