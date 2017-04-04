Thailand launches unique residence program

Henley & Partners has secured the global concession to promote Thailand’s exclusive residence programme, which gives foreigners authorisation to live in the country for up to 20 years.

It’s the first programme of its kind worldwide – offering unlimited access to Thailand as well as a range of special VIP privileges.

The programme was initiated by the Royal Thai government to attract wealthy global citizens, families, investors and entrepreneurs who want to spend extended periods of time in the country and take advantage of its beneficial tax regime and affordable but exceptionally-high standard of living.

The special residence visa is issued by the Thailand Privilege Card Company Limited (TPC) – a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Dominic Volek, head of South-east Asia at Henley & Partners, said the firm will be working closely with TPC over the coming months to attract foreigners who want to make Thailand their second home or take advantage of the excellent business opportunities.

The Thailand residence programme provides a multiple entry visa and allows holders to stay in the country for up to 20 years as the one-year stay extension can be made every year without the usual need to cross the border.

source: hubbis