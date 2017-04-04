Thailand launches unique residence program

Henley & Partners has secured the global concession to promote Thailand’s exclusive residence programme, which gives foreigners authorisation to live in the country for up to 20 years.

It’s the first programme of its kind worldwide – offering unlimited access to Thailand as well as a range of special VIP privileges.

The programme was initiated by the Royal Thai government to attract wealthy global citizens, families, investors and entrepreneurs who want to spend extended periods of time in the country and take advantage of its beneficial tax regime and affordable but exceptionally-high standard of living.

The special residence visa is issued by the Thailand Privilege Card Company Limited (TPC) – a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Dominic Volek, head of South-east Asia at Henley & Partners, said the firm will be working closely with TPC over the coming months to attract foreigners who want to make Thailand their second home or take advantage of the excellent business opportunities.

The Thailand residence programme provides a multiple entry visa and allows holders to stay in the country for up to 20 years as the one-year stay extension can be made every year without the usual need to cross the border.

source: hubbis

  • Between the country’s freefalling position on every index from corruption and human development to human rights and road safety, underdeveloped infrastructure, antiquated social structure and values and illegitimate government with self-granted unlimited power to serve their own interests and zero accountability, I’d be interested to see how “exceptionally high standard of living” and “excellent business opportunities” are qualified/quantified.

    It is indeed the first programme of its kind worldwide, if you ignore “Malaysia My Second Home” (MM2H), an almost identical scheme launched by one of Thailand’s neighbours 11 years ago, and no doubt countless others since then.

    I often wonder whether the old Iraqi Information Minister ended up at TAT.

    • Sly

      Lol, was thinking the same. Pretty much every country of merit has one if you invest there, though this one is much cheaper. Must be targeting the poor rich people?

  • Ken Anderson

    This will just be another example of scams and dishonesty.
    The Thai government want to attract wealthy global citizens!! LOL!! I do hope they don’t expect this to prompt a mass exodus of citizens from Monaco and the Cayman Isles? All the rich and famous racing to invest their fortunes in an unstable, undemocratic and corrupt banana republic. Something tells me they are going to be a little bit disappointed? All such a scheme will attract to this wasteland is low life that are on the run with their ill gotten gains.

    TAT welcome all wealthy individuals to the Land Of Scams.

  • Sly

    Sorry but I’ll be spending my $US60K at “Fleece Falang Agogo”.