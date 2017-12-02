Thailand condemns missile test of North Korea
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement denouncing the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test by North Korea on Nov 29.
In a statement issued on Friday (Dec 1), the ministry said North Korea missile test “has once again heightened tension in the region and threatened international peace and security.” This test was a clear violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions and will only result in further isolation of North Korea, it said.
“Thailand strongly urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to cease all provocative actions and respect the relevant UNSC Resolutions, and return to dialogue. Thailand calls on all parties to exercise restraint and work towards finding a peaceful solution to the situation in the Korean Peninsula,” the statement reads.
According to North Korea’s state-owned broadcaster Korean Central Television, a test-fire of the inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully conducted on Nov 29 under the guidance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who personally supervised the whole course of the test-fire.
The Hwasong-15 is a new-type inter-continental ballistic rocket weaponry system capable of carrying super-heavy nuclear warhead and attacking the whole mainland of the US, the broadcaster reported. Source: Thai PBS