WHY ONLY A FEW THAI WOMEN ARE SAYING # Me Too

As women the world over say #MeToo and share stories of sexual harassment on social media to show how widespread the experience is, the campaign has barely made a ripple in Thailand.

While millions of people, largely in the West, have tagged posts #MeToo in the wake of the furor over allegations of sexual harassment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, activists in Thailand cite different social mores and a lack of leadership on the issue. Not only are women less inclined to disclose their experiences, there are no examples being set by role models or celebrities. There were no viral posts being widely shared, but a Facebook user may find one or two of their friends sharing a #metoo, with a privacy setting set to friends only. Source: Khaosod