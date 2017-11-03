Thai women delivers cute baby at Nakhorn Chai Bus Terminal

By Nnkhiaokam -
2
38

Thai women delivers cute baby at Nakhon Chai Bus Terminal

(Watch Video here)

A woman delivered a baby boy inside the women’s toilet at a bus terminal in Pattaya on Thursday morning.

A medical team from Pattaya Hospital arrived at the Nakhon Chai Transport bus terminal on Sukhumvit Road in Central Pattaya at 9 am and helped Samlee Suangsuwan, 37, deliver the baby.

The woman and her husband had booked tickets to return to their home in Nakhon Ratchasima. While waiting for their bus, the woman went to the toilet and her husband sought help from the bus company, which in turn alerted the hospital.

Both the mother and baby were in stable condition and taken to the hospital. The bus company refunded their tickets in full.  Source: Nation

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Peter Murphy

    Cute?????

  • Peter Murphy

    Ok…they got refund.. (bring on the nuclear winter,)