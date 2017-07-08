Fatal road accident involving motorbike, pickup, and mini van

At around 8:30am on July 7th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a fatal road accident involving 3 vehicles.

The incident took place at the busy intersection which joins Soi Wat Tam with the motorway that runs along the railway line in South Pattaya.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident including a motorbike, driven by a 39 year old female who sadly passed away, a pickup truck driven by a 30 year old Thai male who was waiting at the scene when police arrived and a mini van, in which the driver is unknown as he or she fled the scene before police could arrive.

Arriving at the scene, paramedics immediately attended to the dead body of the female victim. Her body was bagged up and taken to a local hospital for a full postmortem examination.

Police wasted no time in questioning the driver of the pickup truck.

He told police that he had been out with friends the previous night, and was on his way home. He had been following the victim on her motorbike and were waiting at the juntion to cross the busy motorway. He said that he saw the motorbike pull out into the motorway only to be hit by a speeding minivan.

The story, however, did not sit well with police, who could smell alcohol on the breath of the driver. An alcohol reading turned up to be 140, which is well over the legal limit.

Police interviewed other eye witnesses, who all but confirmed to police that the driver’s story wasn’t accurate.

Other witnesses told police that they had seen the pickup crash into the back of the motorbike, causing the victim to edge out into the path of the oncoming minivan travelling at speed.

Police took the witness statements as well as pictures of the scene away as evidence. The driver of the pickup was arrested for drink driving and the driver of the minivan, who had fled the scene, is currently being tracked down by police.

They will be hoping to interview the driver of the minivan in the very near future before coming to any conclusions regarding the investigation.