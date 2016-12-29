Thai woman detained in Oman ‘was carrying heroin’

A Thai woman jailed in Oman who sent a letter to Thai authorities seeking their help was arrested for carrying heroin, not general medicine as she claimed, the Foreign Ministry says.

Thatree Chauvachata, the ministry’s director of the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division, told the Bangkok Post that Rossukon Niemklang, a Phitsanulok native, was arrested in October by Omani authorities when she was entering the country.

According to an initial check, she was arrested for carrying heroin.

He said his division is contacting her parents for information about what kind of medicine the woman was taking and took to Oman so it can coordinate with the Thai embassy in Muscat in the hope of helping the woman.

The move came after online media in Phitsanulok province posted a photo of the letter written by the woman seeking help from Thai authorities.

According to the letter, Ms Rossukon said she was arrested on Oct 23 when she arrived in Oman because she was carrying medicine for health issues.

They included drugs for treating migraine, nausea, stress, blood pressure medication and sleeping pills.

She said some of the medicine she carried is prohibited in Oman so she was arrested.

She said Buddhachinaraj Hospital in Phisanulok which prescribed the medicine provided the relevant documents to her parents, and the parents had sent them to the Thai embassy in Muscat, but she has not received any help yet.

During her detention, she has not been allowed to take her medication, causing a recurrence of her health problems.