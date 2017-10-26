Thai Winter is officially here, sort of…

The so-called Thai winter has officially arrived, although you probably won’t be the only one who hasn’t noticed the difference in temperature.

Instead of overbearing heat, have you recently felt an oddly unfamiliar cool breeze when you step outside? That’s because “winter” is officially here, the Meteorological Department announced today.

No, really. We have a winter. Well, kind of.

“Thailand has officially entered winter on Oct. 23, with the lowest temperatures in the North and the Northeast. The upper central and eastern regions are considerably cool,” said the announcement from the department’s director-general, Wanchai Sakudomchai.

The best part of all: Bangkok can expect the thermometer to eventually dip to just 15 degrees Celsius. That low mark should come sometime between the end of December and the end of January.

Winter is expected to last until February.

This week’s forecast predicts a drop in temperature between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius from last week. There will still be isolated rain in Bangkok, so don’t take that umbrella out of your bag just yet.

Source: Coconuts