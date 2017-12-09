Thai Wife suffer of heart failure after discovered the husband’s death
Relatives held a funeral for an aged couple whose coffins were placed side by side in Suphan Buri after the wife suffered a heart attack after learning her husband died of chronic ailments early on Saturday.
Relatives said Nipha Khiewsa-ard, 65, died at the district hospital in Suphan Buri’s Song Phinong district after learning her husband, Jui Khiewsa-ard, 68, had died of his chronic ailments at 4.30 am. Her coffin was placed alongside that of her husband. News of the couple’s deaths saddened residents of Ban Long Tong village in Tambon Thung Khok as the two were known for their deep love for each other. Source: Asia Nation