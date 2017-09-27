German man murdered by his Thai wife in Phuket

A German man has been murdered by his Thai wife who surrendered and admitted to police that she tied a rope around his neck.

A Thai wife has surrendered to police and confessed to murdering her German husband at their home in Phuket’s Chalong area last night.

Nirandorn Pratumsin, 52, from Phuket, walked into Chalong Police Station at about 10pm last night and confessed to police that she had murdered her German husband, Johann Friedrich Speckbacher, 79, said Lt. Chanat Hongsitthichaikul, of Chalong Police.

“‘I killed my husband with a rope around his neck at 7pm. His body is still at our house,”she told police.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the house in Chalong, to find the house locked from the outside and the lights inside switched off.

Nirandorn opened the front door for the officers, who entered the home and found the body of Speckbacher on the floor next to a dining table.

Police noted there were marks on his neck commensurate with Nirandorn’s confession, but no signs of a fight inside the house.

“The suspect told us that she and Speckbacher were arguing when she lost her patience. She said she became furious and committed the crime without thinking. After that she came to the police station to surrender herself,”  Lt. Chanat said.

Chalong Police have called in the Forensic Police to inspect the scene and they will continue to question Nirandorn. She has already been charged with murder.

Source: Coconuts

  • Sly

    Now if he’d gotten himself a nice 18yo instead of a 52yo boiler this would never have happened. For sure he’d still be dead but it would take the morticians a week to remove the smile from his face and a skilled carpenter to nail down the coffin.

    • You´´d do a girl 50 years younger than you, dirty old man, bet she wouldn´t have a smile on her face!

  • Lasse3

    If she had waited a couple of years he may have died a natural death.

  • She could have done this a better way, no doubt she was trying to make this look like a suicide hanging, but couldnt carry the fat old kraut to put his body in a suitable position! ah well, she will plead a crime of passion and say that he abused her and treated her cruelly and get a 2 year suspended sentence, but what about his money and the house? maybe it was all in her name?