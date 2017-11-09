Thai wife was murdered by a Burmese husband
A Myanmar man whose Thai wife was found dead with her throat slashed at a rubber plantation in Trang on Wednesday has been arrested in Chumphon
An intense police hunt led to the apprehension of the man, named only as “Mr. O”, in southern Chumphon province around 8.30pm on Wednesday. The Myanmar suspect will be taken for a crime re-enactment in Trang today. Wiliintra Philapan, 33, was found dead at a rubber plantation in Trang’s Kantang district on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mr. O had phoned his father-in-law and apologized for what he had done to her, and told him where to “pick up” his daughter. The woman had a severe knife wound to the throat. Police believe she had been dead at least two days before her body was discovered. The victims’ father, Arkhorn Philapan, earlier told police of the phone call he received from his Myanmar son-in-law on Tuesday night. He then asked his 14-year-old grandson, who was born to Wilintra’s former husband, and his friends to find his mother’s body. Police said jealously may have been the motive for the murder. Source: Bangkok Post