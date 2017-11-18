Thai wife kills husband after finding condom

The 22-year-old wife of a 62-year-old man was charged with his murder after she admitted to stabbing him several times.

Udon Thani woman Nittaya Saengdeuan allegedly stabbed Amnuay Wensila to death at their home after a heated argument that began when she found a condom in his pants pocket. She believed this meant he was cheating on her.

Once dead, she admitted to hiding his body in the septic tank behind their house, reported Daily News.

When first questioned about the event, Nittaya denied playing any role. She later broke down during interrogation and admitted to the murder.

After hearing her story, police found Amnuay’s body in the septic tank, just where she said it would be.

Udon Thani police may add a charge of concealing a body to her murder charge.

