Thai wife jumps from 9th floor after telling German husband to wait downstairs

A stressed wife leaped to her death at a Jomtien condo yesterday evening after telling her German husband to wait downstairs while she went to see a friend.

Police and foundation medics found the distraught German – named only as Edward, 70 – beside his 48 year old wife.

Parinya Duangngam had two broken legs and was lying dead in a pool of blood.

She had earlier arrived at the 11 story condo and told her husband to wait downstairs while she went up to see her friend Nart Intrarat, 64.

Nart said the pair talked in her 9th story room and Parinya complained of family problems and great stress. She tried to soothe her friend but while her back was turned for a moment Parinya clambered onto the balcony.

She then jumped down and landed on a second floor area and was dead before medics arrived.

Police are talking to “Edward” to try to get to the bottom of why his wife took her life.

Nart said that the couple had lived at the condo before moving out to a nearby housing estate.

