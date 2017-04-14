Happy New Year! – Thai revelers welcome Songkran with some fisticuffs

By Online Admin -
3
337

Happy New Year! – Thai revelers welcome Songkran with some fisticuffs

A video at a Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom on the banks of the Mekhong River in north eastern Thailand shows about ten people having a fist and feet fight. From the looks of the video, it seems to be more like a 10-1 scenario, not something that would surprise any of us here.

The celebration was barely two hours old when the fight erupted in front of a stage where “look thung” (country singers) were performing.

A man with chest tattoos who appeared drunk seemed to start the melee, said Manager reporting the incident. It seems that alcohol and Songkran don’t mix too well and I’m sure this certainly won’t be the last incident of fighting we here about over the festive period.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries during the scuffle and police, along with local officials arrived just in time for the crowd to disperse and there were no reports of arrests.

Source: Manager

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Homebrew

    I went to watch the fights in Canada once, and a hockey game broke out.

  • Ken Anderson

    Nothing to do with alcohol and sonkran not mixing. It is a problem with alcohol and Thai men year round. These uncivilised hillbillies should not be allowed near alcohol.

  • ken

    I say its unfortunate no one was seriously injured. Someone of some importance has to be injured for these monkeys to really take some action on this “celebration” which does nothing to enhance this wasteland. When local Thais are calling for an end to this holiday, you know its time to take a second look at putting this baby to bed.