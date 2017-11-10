Thai students want PM to shut down beer garden

So there was me thinking student life was nothing to do with studying, and all to do with parties, drinking, and of course, the opposite sex.

Not for these bunch of students though.

Thirty university students from the Youth Network Against New Drinkers on Thursday urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as head of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) to prevent Central Nakhon Ratchasima mall’s beer garden from opening in December.

Theerapat Khahawong, coordinator of the network, which has pushed for a ban on alcohol sales near academic institutions for years, said the mall had asked the provincial governor to review the alcohol-free zoning near academic institutions by citing economic reasons.