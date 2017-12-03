Thai Rockstar reaches Bangkok on epic run

Singer-turned-running-hero Artiwara Kongmalai, better known as Thai rockstar Toon Bodyslam, has now reached Bangkok.

It was confirmed at 7.30am on Sunday that the singer had already left Nakhon Pathom province for the capital. He is scheduled to meet with Bangkok Governor Pol General Aswin Kwangmuang later today.

Artiwara’s marathon run from the country’s southernmost to the northernmost province in a bid to raise funds for hospitals has caught the national limelight. The money will be used to upgrade medical facilities at these hospitals.

During the past month, the campaign has already received more than Bt400 million in donations.

Source: Nation