Thai Police set to Reward Safe Drivers with Free Dinner

No, your eyes are not deceiving you and yes, you read it correctly the first time. Over the New Year, the Thai police will be rewarding safe drivers with free food.

Chief Sanit Mahathavorn released a statement saying that the Met Police Force have set up a new scheme aimed at improving road safety standards, whilst helping farmers. A total of 100kg of rice has been ordered and delivered across 88 police stations in Thailand.

For safe and responsible driving, such as wearing a helmet, wearing your seatbelt, and not using your mobile phone whilst driving, you will be rewarded with a nice 300g bag of the finest Thai rice.

Not only that, but any minor traffic offences over the New Year carry the lowest possible fine of 100 Baht. Any outstanding fines can also be cleared at only 100 Baht. The chief was keen to stress however, that minor offences include things like speeding, and no helmet, but for more serious offences such as driving under the influence, the maximum penalties will still apply.

So for anyone feeling hungry I guess it’s time buckle up and make sure your helmet is securely fastened at all times.

Picture Source: Daily news