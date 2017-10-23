Thai people pay homage to King Chulalongkorn nationwide

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha today (Oct 23) led his Cabinet ministers to pay homage to King Chulalongkorn (King Rama V) in memory of the late king’s 107th passing anniversary.

The prime minister laid flower garland at the king’s memorial statue in front of Dusit Palace.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Udomdej Sitabutr also led military top brass to pay homage to King Chulalongkorn in memory of the late king.

Today is a public holiday when the nation joined together to pay homage to the late king who reigned the country for 42 years from 1868 to 1910. Source: Thai PBS