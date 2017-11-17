Thai nursery teacher investigated over allegations of abuse
A Thai teacher in Krabi, Sout Thailand has been brought in by police for questioning regarding reports of child abuse towards students.
After a gathering of interested parents and teachers from the Utarakij School students at Krabi Damrongtham Centre, calling for the expulsion of the kindergarten teacher of class 1 and 2, after she allegedly abused her students (and allegedly attacked parents as well as locking up her students), Krabi Primary Education Office Deputy Director, Songserm Mengbut, has updated the situation. He says that the school director has ordered the teacher to only teach her subjects alongside another teacher and has removed her from being the class teacher.
Meanwhile, a source from Utarakij School says that the conflict has been happening for almost 2 months and the internal investigation is still running. However, the investigative committee can only say that the accusations that the teacher locked up and abused the children appear to be well grounded with witnesses and evidence. A final report will take a little bit more time to conclude and will be filed with the Krabi Primary Education Office.
Regarding allegations that the teacher locked up students in the class room, the source says that the teacher has also had conflict with other teachers so whenever she has to leave the room, she says she can’t leave the students on their own, so locked them up.
Previously one of the parents, 24 year old Rattanaporn Ruerthong, said that the teacher has abused her daughter as well as herself.
“I went to the school during the lunch time and saw that Class 1 & 2 was locked up in the classroom. They couldn’t go to the toilet or do anything. I told the parents of the class and the teacher heard that I’m the one who reported about her. She went to drag my daughter from her class telling her to tell me to go meet the teacher. When I met with her, we had an argument and physical altercation and ended up at the police station,” she explained.
Another mother which is one of the parents from class 1 & 2 said that her child had an accident while playing with friends causing an injury on the child’s ear so her child was absent from the class until she recovered. When the child went back to the school, the teacher verbally abused and expelled the child out of the class then told the mother to move her child to another school. Also, the teacher posted her child’s student ID on social media and abused her online.
Source: Phuket News