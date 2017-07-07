Thai Musician hangs himself at his home

By Online Admin -
4
306

Thai Musician hangs himself at his home

The dead body of a Thai musician has been found at home still hanging from the piece of rope used to commit suicide.

At around 3:00pm on June 6th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called out to a small village on the outskirts of Pattaya, where the body of a Thai male had been found hanging.

1 of 3

Arriving at the scene, police found the body still hanging from the ceiling of the victims house, by a piece of rope. They quickly identified the body to be that of Mr. Attipon Leuapon, aged 30 years old. Locals told police that the victim worked as a musician at a local restaurant.

The victim was known to enjoy a few drinks after work most nights before returning home, where he would often be heard on the telephone talking and fighting with his girlfriend.

Locals told police that they had only been drinking with the victim the night before and apart from the usual complaints about the problems with his girlfriend, everything seemed normal and the victim did not display any unusual behavior.

Police checked the surrounding area for any evidence of foul play but found nothing, with no injuries on the body either. Police are convinced that the victims problems got the better of him and he sadly decided to take his own life.

Photo’s were taken as evidence before the body was taken away for a full postmortem. The victims friends and family have been informed.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • St George

    Musicians tend to be wonderful kind sensitive souls, i have met many on my travels and spent great times together and i have fond memories, poor guy, i dont know you but i feel sad nevertheless, hope you rest in peace, and go to a better place!

  • ken

    No doubt that RFD is responsible and sweet music he made by doing this but the good news is he will not longer be a burden to anyone.

    • mouse

      “he will not longer be a burden to anyone”

      Ouch! Time for a musical interlude …

      {Tinman}
      When a man’s an empty kettle
      He should be on his metal
      And yet I’m torn apart
      Just because I’m presuming
      That I couldn’t be kinda human
      If I only had a heart
      I’d be tender, I’d be gentle
      And awful sentimental
      Regarding love and art
      I’d be friends with the sparrows
      And the boy who shoots the arrows
      If I only a heart

  • Marquise Van Degeneva

    Thais sure take the hard road to blissfulness, hanging, jumping from tall buildings and crashimg thier autos. Take the peaceful way out brother, no need to feel pain to enjoy bliss. Sleep well!