Thai Man lost his life from a Snake bite
Last night, a 55-year-old man in central Sukhothai province died in a fight with the 3-meter-long python that he had kept in a jar for three days.
In a gruesome scene, the python wrapped around Sawan Tubklai’s neck and killed him, according to his 63-year-old sister, Sawang, who attempted to free him from the python’s grip. But to no avail, the snake would not let go. She screamed for help, but when their family arrived, Sawan was already dead. Sawan was found with snake bites on his arm and hand while the serpent also suffered from knife cuts during the fight. According to the family, Sawan had kept the wild python in a jar for three days for unknown reasons. It was assumed that the man attempted to retrieve the snake from the jar before it attacked him. Locals and rescue volunteers put the snake in a canvas bag and will release it back to the wild. Source: Coconuts Bangkok