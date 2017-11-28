Thai Man lost his life from a Snake bite

Last night, a 55-year-old man in central Sukhothai province died in a fight with the 3-meter-long python that he had kept in a jar for three days.

In a gruesome scene, the python wrapped around Sawan Tubklai’s neck and killed him, according to his 63-year-old sister, Sawang, who attempted to free him from the python’s grip. But to no avail, the snake would not let go. She screamed for help, but when their family arrived, Sawan was already dead. Sawan was found with snake bites on his arm and hand while the serpent also suffered from knife cuts during the fight. According to the family, Sawan had kept the wild python in a jar for three days for unknown reasons. It was assumed that the man attempted to retrieve the snake from the jar before it attacked him. Locals and rescue volunteers put the snake in a canvas bag and will release it back to the wild.  Source: Coconuts Bangkok

 

  • Sly

    First the elephants and now the snakes. Forget about zombie apocalypse hillbillies the animals have had enough.

  • ken

    If someone secured you in a jar for three days you would be ornery too so the snake’s actions are justifiable and this Thai man will no longer be able to falsely imprisoned any more animals as they should all be in the wild doing what snakes do.

  • Tony Akhurst

    Revenge for being put in jar That’s Karma.