Mr. Prasit Srikularp, a 57 year old Thai national has turned himself into Police after killing a Temple Dog called Duck Dick.

The CCTV footage of Mr. Srikularp running over the local temple dog in his pick-up truck went viral on the internet, and he felt that he simply could not hide from the media frenzy any longer.

Arriving at the police station, Mr. Srikularp went on to explain to police the reasoning behind what he did. He stated that he and his mother regularly visited the temple to make merit, but were made to feel rather un-welcome by “Duck Dick” every time. After several visits Mr. Srikularp eventually grew tired of the constant harassment and took matters into his own hands.

Basically it was a case of “he bit me first, so I ran him over”

Mr. Srikularp told police that he didn’t mean to kill poor old Duck Dick, but just wanted to scare him. He also admitted to police that he was drunk at the time of driving.

Mr. Srikularp is now being charged with a 2014 cruelty to animals statute that allows for a prison term of 2 years or 40,000 baht fine. He is supposed to be appearing in court sometime today to face the charge. Updates will follow.

Source: Sanook