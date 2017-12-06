Thai man kills his father at their Father’s Day

Thai man kills his father at their Father’s Day

A 23-year-old man in Chonburi was arrested for killing his own father during their family lunch yesterday, which was Father’s Day and a public holiday in Thailand

Thawatchai Meekaew confessed to police that he killed his father, Thongjom, 57, because he was angry that his father had warned him to drink less. According to the investigation, Thongjom summoned his five children to celebrate Father’s Day at his home in Bo Thong district, and all of them started drinking. Thongjom reportedly scolded Thawatchai about his drinking habits since he was afraid his son would get fired from his job. Angered by his father’s comments, Thawatchai kicked his father in the nape of his neck, causing him to collapse. His elder brother tried to stop him, but Thawatchai continued to beat his father up afterwards, Sanook reported. The family sent Jomthong to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Thawatchai felt guilty and simply let the police to detain him. He was charged with malicious killing, a crime with the harshest punishment being a life sentence or life imprisonment. However, if the he confesses to the crime at the trial, his sentence will be commuted. Source: Coconuts Bangkok

  • Phil

    what a fantastic son…

  • ken

    Such a despicable race of people, just when you think Thai men could not get any lower they surpass their usual horrible inhumane standards. Impossible to live among anti-social savages like these.

    • Guest

      “Impossible to live among anti-social savages like these.” and Impossible to leave the country for you it seems as you are probably too broke/inept to organize your relocation or too much of a pssy-whipped sore loser who does not have his say in his household and is stuck in a country he does not like for as long a the missus (the true boss, but it is natural, she is the one having the pair of balls) decides she likes it in LOS. So my poor pommy friend you should get used to it, it is not your call to stay or go anyway.

  • Glockandspiel

    What should have been a loving family get together between father and son for Father’s Day ended in tragedy when a drink addled son beat his father to death. Obviously there is more to this story and probably the deceased man used to administer beatings of his own while addled on drink, to his kids.
    You reap what you sow and this bad seed of a Thai son will walk away scot free if he confesses and to carry on his father’s legacy of drink and violence. Only in Thailand.

  • Sly

    This young man is a walking advertisement for abortion.

    • Signor

      “young man”? Stop insulting young men, this is a monster minus a brain like LA Motta.