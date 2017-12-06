Thai man kills his father at their Father’s Day
A 23-year-old man in Chonburi was arrested for killing his own father during their family lunch yesterday, which was Father’s Day and a public holiday in Thailand
Thawatchai Meekaew confessed to police that he killed his father, Thongjom, 57, because he was angry that his father had warned him to drink less. According to the investigation, Thongjom summoned his five children to celebrate Father’s Day at his home in Bo Thong district, and all of them started drinking. Thongjom reportedly scolded Thawatchai about his drinking habits since he was afraid his son would get fired from his job. Angered by his father’s comments, Thawatchai kicked his father in the nape of his neck, causing him to collapse. His elder brother tried to stop him, but Thawatchai continued to beat his father up afterwards, Sanook reported. The family sent Jomthong to the hospital, but he did not survive.
Thawatchai felt guilty and simply let the police to detain him. He was charged with malicious killing, a crime with the harshest punishment being a life sentence or life imprisonment. However, if the he confesses to the crime at the trial, his sentence will be commuted. Source: Coconuts Bangkok