A Thai man went to buy a cheap knife before heading off to a Chonburi insurance company to sort out a disagreement over a policy.

But when Adul Atnanan , 43, arrived at the Krung Thai insurance office in Muang district the saleswoman walked away from him.

So he produced his knife and stabbed her outside the office.

Samet police found the victim Pranee Charoensuk, 49, with stab wounds to the right breast and ribs and her right arm. She was rushed to Ekachaon 2 hospital in a serious condition.

The assailant had fled in a white pick-up and was soon arrested heading to downtown Chonburi from the scene of the attack in Phrayasatja Road.

Adul, the son of a fertilizer business owner with a shop opposite Wat Yai Intharam, was caught with the bloodstained weapon in his vehicle.

He said he had bought the 80 baht knife opposite the town hall then headed to the insurance office to sort out a disagreement on a policy. He had wanted to opt out of the policy and get his money back and had been in touch with the company many times before about his grievances.

He said he had taken the knife to threaten them.

When Pranee refused to accommodate his wishes and suggested he phone a call center he attacked her with the newly bought weapon.

Source: Pattaya News