Thai man attempts to shoot Ex’s new boyfriend

Police on Phuket are hunting for a man who tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Saturday night.

Luckily for the new boyfriend, the man’s not much of a shooter.

Capt. Eakkasak Khwanwan, of the Thalang Police, was notified of the incident at 9pm at a noodle shop. The officer confirmed that the shooter is Chonnawee Eaktaewsakul. His ex-girlfriend told police that they broke up about a year ago.

“Last night Chonnawee was driving in a white Isuzu pick up truck when he stopped in front of the Indy Noodle Shop where his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, Monkolsit Sitthipong, were sitting. Chonnawee saw them and became jealous. He fired four or five shots but missed. Monkolsit ran into a nearby rubber tree forest.”

The ex-boyfriend then allegedly turned to his ex-girlfriend and grabbed her by the throat while verbally threatening her before speeding away.

Mongkolsit returned to the restaurant once he thought it was safe

The ex-girlfriend, whose name has not been revealed, told us that he used to be District Administrative Officer, but quit to run an automobile repair shop.

Police are investigating the incident by checking CCTV in the incident area.

