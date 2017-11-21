Thai man attempts to shoot Ex’s new boyfriend

Police on Phuket are hunting for a man who tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Saturday night.

Luckily for the new boyfriend, the man’s not much of a shooter.

Capt. Eakkasak Khwanwan, of the Thalang Police, was notified of the incident at 9pm at a noodle shop. The officer confirmed that the shooter is Chonnawee Eaktaewsakul. His ex-girlfriend told police that they broke up about a year ago.

“Last night Chonnawee was driving in a white Isuzu pick up truck when he stopped in front of the Indy Noodle Shop where his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, Monkolsit Sitthipong, were sitting. Chonnawee saw them and became jealous. He fired four or five shots but missed. Monkolsit ran into a nearby rubber tree forest.”

The ex-boyfriend then allegedly turned to his ex-girlfriend and grabbed her by the throat while verbally threatening her before speeding away.

Mongkolsit returned to the restaurant once he thought it was safe

The ex-girlfriend, whose name has not been revealed, told us that he used to be District Administrative Officer, but quit to run an automobile repair shop.

Police are investigating the incident by checking CCTV in the incident area.

Source: Phuket News

  • ken

    Excuse me Constable Keystone Dunce but this sounds like attempted Murder. In any other civilized country it would be so why not here? Never mind, I know this place is a waste of space thus no intelligent life-form exist. Shame this baboon was such a poor shot as we could have have two criminals off the street thereby enhancing the quality of life in this wasteland.

    • Robins

      “Police are investigating the incident by checking CCTV in the incident area.” Guess the writer assumed anyone not a complete f-ing moron would know why, so there was no need to say it.

  • Heywood Jablowmie

    Nothing makes a woman want to take you back more than a good throttling!

  • Kim Jong un

    Another brave Thai runs away and leaves the girl to get chocked, saying that I would probably have done the same except not came back, how can you miss with 5 shots and not even hit a bystander

  • soidog

    Without his ex girlfriend’s income he had no money for ‘fun nights out’ so killing the new boyfriend
    would make sense to Thais.