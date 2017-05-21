Thai lady found dead in room after losing battle with illness

At around 10:00pm on May 19th, police and emergency services were called to KC apartments where a lady had been found dead in her rented room.

The 50 year old’s body was found with no clothes on and with the fan still running. There were no signs of injury or any struggle and police believe she died during her sleep.

He son was on the scene to answer police questions.

He told police that his mother had been working as a hotel maid near to the Walking Street area. She had been ill for some time now, but the family didn’t have any money to send her to hospital for treatment. They are still not sure what illness she had been suffering from, as they had never had the chance to go get checked.

The son had been visiting his mother from their hometown in Surin. He was about to make his way back home but hadn’t been able to contact his mother. There was no answer on her phone and she hadn’t turned up for work either.

The son went over the his mothers room to find that she had fallen asleep and sadly passed away. The son has been left devastated that he couldn’t do more to help his mother.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious, although the body was still taken away for a full postmortem examination to try and determine the exact cause of death.