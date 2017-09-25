Thai justice system under the spotlight

The credibility of the Thai justice system is ready to by put under the spotlight as an investigation gains pace into 3 police officers allegedly helping Yingluck escape.

THE NATIONAL Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has been urged to appoint a credible committee to investigate police officers responsible for helping ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra flee the country ahead of the Supreme Court’s scheduled August 25 reading of its verdict on her criminal case.

Suriyasai Katasila, a deputy dean of Rangsit University, said the public had been closely watching the incident, so the NCPO must ensure that the truth is uncovered by credible investigators. In addition, he said, other security and related agencies should be appointed to take charge of the investigation since police investigators alone were not sufficient to give it credibility.