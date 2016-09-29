Thai immigration officials raid market

Thai officials crackdown on illegal immigration in Bangkok.

A group of migrant workers sprint through a market in Bangkok during an early morning immigration raid.

Fourteen people – mainly from Myanmar- were detained for being in the country illegally.

It’s all part of a massive immigration crackdown on people who have entered Thailand, or who are working in Thailand, illegally.

According to the International Organization for Migration, most of the three million migrants currently working in the country are from Myanmar.

And locals say they’re afraid of losing their jobs to Burmese migrants because….

The Burmese are more diligent than Thais, this shop owner said. Thai people are just lazier.

Back in the 80’s and 90’s migrants from across the Greater Mekong Delta and other parts of Asia were pouring into the country doing backbreaking work that the locals weren’t interested in.

Now, more than two years after the military seized power and with the economy on shaky ground, human rights groups say the system needs to be overhauled.

“The reality is that Thailand depends on migrant labour for many of the things that it produces and exports. And, you know, the government and the Thai police need to consider that when they start thinking about how they’re going to crackdown on people that they’ve decided arbitrarily shouldn’t have this or that type of job. “

Agreements with several countries in the region say migrant workers can only hold jobs as manual labourers or cleaners.

Voiced by Julie Noce

  • Malcolm Dunn

    Been happening in Britain for years who would open and work in a shop from 6am. till 10pm. Asians that’s who, pale guys just wouldn’t do it. (Didn’t want to say white that might not be P.C.). And most Thai. guys are lazier than a cuckoo.

    • Buster

      If those South Asians are working more than 48 hours per week in Britain, that makes them criminals under EU law. Lock them all up and throw away the keys.

      • Malcolm Dunn

        I’ve been working 55hrs. plus per. week for the last ten years……lucky we voted out of the E.U. and you know exactly what I meant, at one time you’d be hard pushed to find a white bus conductor cause non whites didn’t mind getting out of bed.

        • Sly

          I think its less about laziness than than everyone being too proud these days. Its no different here. People get an idea that a certain type of work is beneath them and won’t do it. My district is full of agricultural manual labourers which the locals look down on. They all want an office, mall or retailing job. I really don’t know how it starts because its not like there’s a welfare net here.

        • Wobert Waymond Wichards

          I bet you’re ashamed to be a white man are you Dunn ?

    • soidog

      Native Britons fought and struggled (Peterloo?) to get fair treatment so that they were not enslaved and had a work/life balance, double time ,time and a half,sick pay holiday money ,these basic human decencies were brushed aside by immigrants so I dont care if Asians in Britain that trod all over hard won workers rights work 18hr days.

  • Ken

    ‘The Burmese are more diligent than Thais”……Thai people are lazier”!!!!!

    Surely not. How could anyone print such a statement?

    • only U

      DEFINATELY YES.

  • Julia

    Well done the Junta, kick all the hard working people out and watch as your economy collapses.