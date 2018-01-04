Thai girl named world’s hairiest woman goes hairless

Thai teenager Supatra “Natty” Susuphan was previously named the hairiest teenager in the world by Guinness World Records in 2010. However, she shocked local media with her recent photos this week, showing her now without the world-famous facial hair.

Natty suffers from a genetic rare condition that causes excessive hair growth known as the Ambras Syndrome or “Werewolf Syndrome,” which only 50 people are known to have. She received laser treatments as a child, but they were unsuccessful and her hair kept growing back.

Her father Samrerng revealed to the media how Natty, 17, achieved her hairless face on Monday. He said that she still hasn’t found the cure for her syndrome but merely started shaving, Morning News reported.

Natty’s Facebook profile, which is set to public, shows that she is married and her feed is filled with couple photos and affectionate messages such as “You’re not just my first lover, you’re the love of my life.”

Good for her!

Despite having to battle the condition that attracted bullies as a child, Natty has always been known for her positivity. She previously told the Guinness World Records, “I don’t feel any different to anyone else, and I’ve got lots of friends at school…Being hairy makes me special.”

Source: Coconuts