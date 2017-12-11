Thai government slams fake news

By Online Admin -
32
1359
Thai government slams fake news
One day after donations for rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai’s charity run topped the Bt700-million target, fake rumours began to spread on social media that the government would tax the sum at 7 per cent.

But the rumours – which claimed the tax collected would be spent on improving police stations – were quickly denied on Sunday by government Spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd.

“The report is totally groundless. I’m not sure of the real intentions of those who created the information, but they are an ill-intentioned group of people,” the spokesman said.

The government of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha never had such a policy, Sansern said, adding that the government had supported Toon and his team in achieving their goal.

Sansern also dismissed widespread reports that Prayut had donated just Bt20 to Artiwara’s campaign when he met the rock star at Government House recently.

“It’s not true. However, the sum donated by the premier will not be revealed, as he does not want society to discuss it or argue over it. A donation is a matter of the feeling and heart of each donor,” the spokesman said.

He said the government wished that people would follow the news with discretion so they did not believe fake or distorted information shared online.

“We ask those who disseminated fake or false information to stop these acts or face serious legal action,” Sansern said.

Donations to the talk-of-the-town charity run yesterday topped Bt716,206,770.

According to the campaign’s website, kaokonlakao.com, as of press time Artiwara had completed 1,510 kilometres of the 2,191km marathon that has seen him run from the deep South province of Yala with the intended destination in the northernmost province of Chiang Rai.

The aim of the epic run was to raise Bt700 million in donations over 55 days to buy equipment for 11 hospitals.

Source: Nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Tax it, steal it, scam it call it as you wish but these Thais Baboons will certainly get their share of this money as they always do.

  • Ken Anderson

    Of course this is fake news. That 7% tax would never be used to upgrade police stations. It will simply find it’s way into someones back pocket.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    There is nothing wrong with fake news it keeps the gossip mongers active

    • private pile

      Wheres the story about the guy that jumped from my hotel roof last night on soi baukhao … 2.45am a big fat israli guy jumped from 7th floor of the r con blue ocean hotel behind the tesco…. i was second person to find the body…the thai lady whos room was next to the splat site was screamimg the house down!!!!! Where this real news??? Thefe were plenty of paps taking selfies amd most of pattaya police station were there too

      • Guest

        So move your @ss: interview witnesses, write an article and submit it to P1. Might do you good to use your brain and try to do something instead of sitting on a bar stool for once.

        • private pile

          I did video the whole thing and was going to send it in but i got orders from the wife. I wasnt on any bar stool i was on my balcony id just got out of bed

          • Guest

            This guy was dead on the floor and you stupid vulture had to shoot a video? That’s a disguting behavior.

          • private pile

            Sorry your confuseing me was i right or wrong for trying to record what happened??? Why interview anyone i was the one of the first people to see the body from my balcony?? Who should i have questioned? Much easier in my mind to stay up on my balcony amd video the incident… people can write whatever they fancy but videos dont lie….. whdn you watch ghe news do you think…. i wonder what sxxt bag had the nerve to film this??? No you dont you watch just like the rest of the world you pis ant

          • Guest

            Have you ever read an article about a jumper Private Pr/ck? It is not about video or photos but about who the guy was and why he might have done that. If you haven’t figured that out you must the dumbest illiterate Pom ever (and probably a parsnip faemer’s son from Derbyshire).

          • Ken Anderson

            In this wasteland, the answer as to ”why” will always involve a rice farmers daughter.

          • Guest

            For your broken record of a defective brain it is. I meant for normal people who don’t jump to the same conclusion no matter what the initial situation might be.

          • private pile

            Read what i have said ret ard…. i didmt post the video i was thinking about sending it to P1 but the wife said not to as many other paps were around….. didnt means did not in english you continental euorpean pi ss ant

          • Guest

            What you wrote is that you were “going to send it” without mentioning to who.

          • private pile

            Theres a reason your are known as the biggest prik on this forum. Good day sir

          • Guest

            Thank you a very good day to you too.
            As you don’t seem to be a bad bloke (you don’t seem to be a smart one either) let me give you an advice: If you want to avoid having your nose rubbed in your own stupidity, don’t display said stupidity on the web (keep it private).

          • private pile

            And before you mention it i and not a single person there bothered to check if he was still alive… there was far to many bones poking out of skin for him to alive… when they bagged him up his bosy was like a pile of jelly im guessing he broke everthing!!!

        • private pile

          Interview who??? Myself you f/king moron?? Ive posted the facts appart from his name … he jumped from a distance of the 7th floor… he was isralie… he had money and health issues hench no lady … he was due to go home on 18th so i guess took the plunge…. what else is there to say??? Have you heard anything about this online NO? AND WHY??? because my point is you continental re tard theres mass media censorship happening in thailand …. appart from the hooked up russian when was the last jumper ever reported??

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        I can’t beleive I missed a selfie opportunity moment .

    • private pile

      No news is whats fake in pattaya at the moment…. what did we say about the lack of jumpers the other day???
      This was last night https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/7a8e5db0670295ac431ff9f7dd06ea2bdafd51f5b459bb558d55c7c225cf4a09.png

      • JACK

        He didn´t jump he tripped and fell!

    • Tony Akhurst

      There is no need for fake news everyone reads your comments to keep them amused for weeks.

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        So you admitt i’m Popular and cherished around here now and even you look forward to my daily contribution and thoughts to this site

    • Kim Jong un

      There’s nothing more fake than you pedo

  • private pile

    Pattaya one why have you not mentioned the soi baukhao plunger that woke us up yesterday???? Have you been told what you can and cant report these days?????

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      They better lift their game I come here each day hoping to read yet another idiot Pom has swan dived off a from high rise unit block condo

      • private pile

        For once it wasnt a view talay

        • Charles Baht Esquire.

          Well that’s a turn up for the books for once it’s usually a drug or alcohol induced attention seeking busted and broke Pom Swan diving off his ramshackle view talay balcony .

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      Are you two having a big news comment room Barney .

      • private pile

        Hahaha no one does ot better than you dont worry you still got top slot 555

        • Charles Baht Esquire.

          As long as i’m Top dog around here i’ll Be happy .

  • Bahtbus

    The Thai government has many more ways to fleece money from their country!

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      They can still pull the wool over your stupid tourist farang cheap Charlie drunkard eyes with ease .