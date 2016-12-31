Thai government to control hemp market

ONLY GOVERNMENT agencies will be able to seek permission to grow, sell and possess hemp – which is now classified as a type of narcotic – during the first phase of an initiative to legalise cultivation of the plant.

Individuals and private entities will be barred from cultivation until authorities determine whether legalisation will deliver the intended benefits and prevent adverse impacts.

“After the ministerial regulation on hemp growing appears in the Royal Gazette, permits will be granted only to government agencies during the first three years,” Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) secretary-general Sirinya Sittichai said yesterday.

Proposed by the Public Health Ministry, the regulation aims at developing hemp products. The Cabinet approved the bill on September 6, and it is now in the process of being announced in the Royal Gazette.

“The regulation will take effect 360 days after the promulgation,” Sirinya said.

He said the Narcotics Control Board would be assigned to assess the impacts of hemp growing by permitted government agencies before advising the Cabinet as to whether people or private entities should be allowed to grow, sell and possess hemp.

Hemp species to be allowed under the ministerial regulation must have content of less than 1 per cent of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component associated with marijuana.

The ONCD has already discussed with relevant organisations to prepare measures to support enforcement of the new regulation, Sirinya said.

“We plan to develop species that have just 0.5 per cent of THC in content and provide more fibre,” he said.

Authorities eventually planned to allow the growing of hemp for household use, industrial and commercial purposes, research, hemp-seed production, distribution of seeds and other parts of hemp, and for any other purpose allowed by the Narcotics Control Board, Sirinya said.

