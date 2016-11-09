Thai Government Announces End of 30-day Restriction on Public Entertainment and Festivities

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior has issued a letter to Provincial Governors and District Leaders informing of the lifting of restrictions nationwide.

This allows that all business events and festival events can proceed as usual. Business travellers are invited to respect the traditions of mourning and to act and dress appropriately during this time.

The nine defined categories of public entertainment and festivities are:

(1) National festivals including Loy Krathong, Christmas, New Year;

(2) Provincial-level festival activities such as the Red Cross Fair and the Phi Ta Khon Festival;

(3) Provincial, district and local events to promote the economy, such as Walking Streets and bull racing;

(4) Carnival folk culture such as Likay, traditional music, contests;

(5) Entertainment venues such as nightclubs, pubs and bars;

(6) Activities organized at hotel venues, e.g. seminars, receptions and parties;

(7) Concerts;

(8) Traditional cultural events such as weddings and religious ordination, Thot Khatin and Thot Pha-pa ceremonies; and

(9) Sports at all levels and cheerleading.

Events in the above nine categories can be held from 14 November onwards. Organizers are asked to consider and adjust event programmes in accordance with cultural sensitivities as well as the prevailing rules and regulations.

Accordingly, TCEB has advised all business travellers to Thailand to continue with their travel plans as normal, and to recheck programmes with travel agents in case of changes.

As the government’s flagship body for the MICE sector, TCEB would like to take this opportunity to extend our thanks to all business travellers for their understanding and continuing support for Thailand during this period of national mourning.

For further information, business travellers should call TCEB: +66 (0) 2694 6000, TCEB Call Centre at 1105 (within Thailand only), or visit www.tceb.or.th or contact info@tceb.or.th.

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau