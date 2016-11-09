Thai Government Announces End of 30-day Restriction on Public Entertainment and Festivities

By Albert Jack -
9
3457
The party is back on (Library image)

BANGKOK, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire

Following the passing of our beloved King, His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on 13 October 2016, Thailand is now in an official period of national mourning. In this regard, some restrictions have been placed on public entertainment and festivities for a 30-day period.

However, TCEB wishes to inform all MICE and business event organizers that the Thai Government has lifted these restrictions to allow entertainment venues, musical, theatrical and festive celebrations to resume operations as normal.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior has issued a letter to Provincial Governors and District Leaders informing of the lifting of restrictions nationwide.

This allows that all business events and festival events can proceed as usual. Business travellers are invited to respect the traditions of mourning and to act and dress appropriately during this time.

The nine defined categories of public entertainment and festivities are:

(1) National festivals including Loy Krathong, Christmas, New Year;
(2) Provincial-level festival activities such as the Red Cross Fair and the Phi Ta Khon Festival;
(3) Provincial, district and local events to promote the economy, such as Walking Streets and bull racing;
(4) Carnival folk culture such as Likay, traditional music, contests;
(5) Entertainment venues such as nightclubs, pubs and bars;
(6) Activities organized at hotel venues, e.g. seminars, receptions and parties;
(7) Concerts;
(8) Traditional cultural events such as weddings and religious ordination, Thot Khatin and Thot Pha-pa ceremonies; and
(9) Sports at all levels and cheerleading.

Events in the above nine categories can be held from 14 November onwards. Organizers are asked to consider and adjust event programmes in accordance with cultural sensitivities as well as the prevailing rules and regulations.

Accordingly, TCEB has advised all business travellers to Thailand to continue with their travel plans as normal, and to recheck programmes with travel agents in case of changes.

As the government’s flagship body for the MICE sector, TCEB would like to take this opportunity to extend our thanks to all business travellers for their understanding and continuing support for Thailand during this period of national mourning.

For further information, business travellers should call TCEB: +66 (0) 2694 6000, TCEB Call Centre at 1105 (within Thailand only), or visit www.tceb.or.th or contact info@tceb.or.th.

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • I do what I like. Who cares.

    Sadly the quiet time comes to an end and everybody with a speaker can make as much noise as he wants again… Such places are often called entertainment venues – you get “entertained” if you want it or not even if you stay far away and don’t go there. Great service and even free of charge 🙁

    • Buster

      Move further away so others can be happy.

  • Floyd

    Hey do what you Like .who cares ,, Why don’t you move to Kuwait they have lots of Desert and nothing is allowed there , might be the Right place For you .

  • noname

    Or join a monastery if you like peace and quiet 24 hours a day?

    • XXL

      He is right. I think all the condo projects and hotels in the middle of the endless and noisy open air bars simply don’t fit together. So don’t buy anything if you don’t like music in your rooms played by others and be careful where you rent or book.

      • Ken

        Doesn’t matter where you go in Thailand. Middle of a city, or middle of the countryside. There will always be antisocial, ignorant c**ts (Thai men) making problems.

  • Ken

    From what I have seen, those activities never stopped. Must be classed here as ‘acceptable mourning’? But tourist’s going for a night out!!! Well that most certainly would not be appropriate would it?
    Just beware when you are out and about, the odds are now much less in your favour. Still the same amount of ladyboys and deviants. But tourist numbers are down greatly.

  • Janine

    HOORAY!

  • Pingback: xm54tc98eyv54c6eny68v9ec5()