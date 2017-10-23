Thai goalkeeper celebrates penalty miss but ball bounces back into goal

This Thai goalkeeper thought his team had one after a sudden death penalty shootout – but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced BACK into the goal.

The match between Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong had gone to a shootout after normal time ended 2-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams were tied at 19-19 after each one scored their penalties in a tense sudden death situation.

Finally, Satri Angthong looked to have secured victory when the opposition player from Bangkok Sports hit the bar.

The goalkeeper ran away in celebration, while the penalty taker held his head in despair.

But the ball flew into the air and when it landed the backspin caused it to slowly bounce back into an empty goal as keeper frantically ran back to try to save it.

Emotions quickly changed and it was the goalkeeper who threw the ball down in anger while the scorer celebrated his freak goal.

Bangkok Sports Club will now play in the final of the under-18s youth cup after the game at the Queen Sirikit Anniversary Stadium in Pathumthani.

Footage of the freak penalty shootout goal went viral with millions of views after a spectator posted it online.