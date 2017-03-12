Fears grow as Thai girl disappears after taking US “teacher” and known rapist to Rayong

The sister of a Thai girl has made an urgent appeal on social media after she disappears without a trace for two weeks.

Nittaya Polseepim – or Neung – was taking a man she believed was called Tyler Smith to start a teaching job in Rayong.

But after she went missing two weeks ago her sister Jamjit has since discovered that the person she went with was not Tyler Smith but a man called Jackson Hall.

Hall was arraigned in the US on charges of first degree rape and first degree sodomy in 2015. He was armed when officers first tried to arrest him, it was reported in the Cullman Times in the US.

Hall, from Alabama, has a “lengthy criminal history” according to the Cullman Times that includes car theft, assault and child abuse.

Her sister Jamjit said on Facebook on the “Teaching Jobs in Thailand” page that the family had contacted the US embassy and understood that Hall was using a fake passport and besides was on overstay.

She said that the matter has been reported to police but they had said that her sister will not be easy to find.

“We don’t know what to do,” she said. “She is often away from home but calls home all the time.

She appealed to the foreign teaching community to share the story in an effort to trace her sister.

“She is missing and he is a known rapist so naturally we are all very worried”, she said on Facebook in a post and subsequent comments.

She posted pictures of her sister and the man she said was Jackson Hall.

Some posters cautioned that it was likely that the man she went with had not actually been offered a job at all and the job idea was just a ruse to gain her confidence.

Others said it was disgraceful that checks had not been made by the school on the man’s background.

No confirmation was yet available from the Thai police and Thaivisa requests for more information from the family had not yet been answered.

Source: Thaivisa