Another Suicide leaves 2 month old baby crying on bed.

At around 6:00pm on March 2nd, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to a small guest house in Naklua were a young Thai girl had committed suicide.

Arriving at the scene, police found the body of the 22 year old, who had been woking at a local karaoke bar in Pattaya. She was laid on the floor and had severe bruising around her neck, as well as cuts to the inside of her wrist.

A local who found the body told police that the victim had used a clothes hanger to hang her self.

Friends of the victim told police that her boyfriend had been working in Rayong, the victim was the jealous type who often accused her boyfriend of cheating on her.

It was also discovered that the victim had left behind her 2 month old baby, who was found lying on the bed, crying for attention.

The body was taken away by paramedics for a full examination before police had a chance to take any photo’s for evidence. The baby was taken into care, and the farther has been contacted.