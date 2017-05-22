TIME names Thai floating soccer field among coolest things to see in world

The floating soccer field on Koh Panyi Island in Phang Nga has been called one of the best sights in the world by TIME magazine.

The ingenious floating field has received glowing comments calling it unique and and a must-visit destination for fans of both soccer and clever design.

TIME posted a picture of the field on its official Instagram recently. The post has received many comments describing it as beautiful.

Other rivals included high rise pitches on top of Japanese office buildings, as well as pitches built into the side of mountains in several European countries, yet it was Thailand’s very own unique concept that grabbed most of the attention.

The field was built by a group of local fishermen who love to play soccer but couldn’t find an area with enough flat space to play on, leading them to construct a floating platform as a soccer field.

The floating field has since become a gathering place for school children after class to play football, and is now the house field of Panyi FC youth team, according to Thai News Bureau.

The floating field has also been called one of the most scenic soccer fields in the world by British newspaper Metro.

Fancy a game of 5-a-side anyone?

Source: Coconuts