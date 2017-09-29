Some Thai drivers do not learn to be a safe driver (clip)

By Nnkhiaokam -
3
429

Some Thai drivers do not learn to be a safe driver

Social media shows video the story of a Thai man killed on a motorcycle the other week has not really sunk in.

The latest “unsecured load” showed a pile of steel rods sticking out perilously from the side of a pick-up going along a dual carriageway.

It could easily mean the end for a motorcyclist and certainly serious damage for another person’s vehicle if not worse. Yet the driver seems oblivious to the danger.

The footage was posted by user Ussaree Watcharasakonphong on Facebook who said that the dash cam footage came from a trip along Route 36.

The story was reported on siamstations.com (video). No further details were given.

Two weeks ago a 65-year-old man riding pillion on a bike in Pathum Thani was killed instantly when an improperly secured PVC pipe hit him in the head. Source: Bangkok Jack

  • ken

    Thai men must first learn how to drive before learning how to drive safety and we know that they never learn how to drive.

  • Chris Snell

    Is it that hard for these people to think about safety ? The photo shown is unbelievable the scary part it is believable are they truly this stupid ?

  • Tony Akhurst

    no one never listens they do as they please.,
    Its time that the law is properly inforced with heavier fines and jail time.