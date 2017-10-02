Thai chef attacks foreign owner in Pattaya Soi 7

A former Thai chef at the popular Mexican restaurant, Tequila Reef, in Pattaya Soi 7 has attacked the boss after a heated argument.

At around 10pm on September 30th, Police were called down to Soi 7 in Pattaya, to the Tequila Reef restaurant in particular, where an attack had taken place.

Arriving at the scene, they found the 66 year old American owner with a small cut above his left eye. He was a little shaken up by the incident, but was said to be in a stable condition, with no serious injuries.

The victim told police that his former chef, who had been working for him for the last 2 years had handed in his notice, after finding a better job elsewhere. He had come in to ask for a release statement to give to his new employer, in which the victim refused.

A heated argument broke out, but ended swiftly when the former employee took a motorbike helmet and proceeded to beat the victim several times before making his escape.

police were called immediately but were too late to catch the culprit. His name and details have been handed over to police, and they are said to be actively tracking down the suspect to bring in for questioning and possible charges.