Has the Thai Bubble Burst

By Danny Boy -
21
1559

If you believed everything you saw in the media, you wouldn’t be being silly in thinking that Thailand’s tourist industry was booming. With reports coming out of the TAT that record numbers of tourists are arriving, there should be no need to panic, right? Well between you and me,it doesn’t really seem to be the case. Is the bubble about to burst, or has it already?

Anyone who is here will tell you straight away that the figures in these reports simply do not match up with what we are seeing. Business owners all over Thailand, not just in Pattaya, are emailing on a daily basis telling us how their businesses are way down from the previous years. I spoke to 1 business owner in particular, who told me that his business was down 90% on last year. So why has it come to this?

Go back 5-10 years and Thailand really was on the up. Foreign money was being invested from all angles, and the Thais were benefiting big time. It was a cheap holiday for us foreigners, yet the business owners saw a massive rise in profits from previous years. Did they get greedy; I think it’s a very possible answer?

Another theory held by some is that it’s down to the type of tourist that Thailand has attracted over the years, but that’s a whole different argument, because you will find it to be the same, or similar, anywhere else in the world. Thailand does however, have a way of attracting some pretty unique tourists, shall we say.

I personally think that one of the biggest changes is the neighboring countries, i.e. the competition. Places like Vietnam, Cambodia, and Philippines have come a long way in regards to hotels, food and entertainment in the last few years. Service standards are good, and visa rules are much more lenient compared to here in Thailand.

The Thai currency is another obvious factor. Whilst the Pound, Euro, Dollar, and more notably, the Ruble, have fallen, the Thai baht has somehow managed to stay strong. Not only does this make for a more expensive holiday, but it also affects retirees, living here on a pension from back home.

Then there are the darker sides, which I won’t go into too much. Crime levels for instance may be a factor, and tourists would rather go elsewhere. People come on holiday to have fun, and relax; not to be constantly worrying about their safety and well-being.

There is almost nowhere to go from here except upwards, although the big question that remains is when, of even if, that will happen. I almost feel sorry for Thailand; they were on to such a good thing, but with new restricted visa laws, the currency, and the rest of it, it’s difficult to see a way back.

Personally, I still enjoy living here, and still think Thailand has a lot to offer its tourists and expats, so here’s looking forward to seeing what the future hold for Thailand.

  • Jim

    QUOTE- “I almost feel sorry for Thailand” Don’t ! Not for one second.

    • Gam

      oh no, you don’t need to feel sorry for thailand, it is thailand who feel sorry for you, and let’s you stay here, you miserable creature.

  • Mike Murphy

    its the many slow leaks that are bringing ( keeping) it down.

  • ken

    Two wordssum it up in one and the vast majority of Thai’s have these two qualities in abundance.

    Greed and stupidity.

    • paddy

      Agree with the greed and stupidity….but you forgot dishonest, self entitled, aggressive, hostile, racist and violent

      • Levi

        I agree. I’ve been twice and now I’m looking to go elsewhere. I’m constantly shaking my head at the absence of logic in Thai mentality.

        • ken

          I have been coming to and living in Thailand for well in excess of 20years now. You are correct, logic and Thai are two words you can seldom use in the same sentence.

          • Phil. L

            Thaicology-
            Definition – the opposite of common sense and logic

        • ken

          I’ve been living here for more than 20 years and can honestly say that Thai logic is an oxymoron, it just does not exist..

          • Gam

            you live here for 20 years and yet sit and complain each and everyday here about thai man and thai girls…what a great logic. you propably flashed you brain down the drain.

      • ken

        You’re right and those are their good qualities.

      • fwdl

        And that’s just Ken.

    • Gam

      so get the hell out of thailand. thailand does not need creatures like you here. go. f.. off.

  • Fred England

    Most significant factor is the strong (god only knows how) Baht, then the rise of Vietnam and Cambodia, the poor standards in service and safety, all the reported gruesome foreigner murders, other deaths (traffic and “suicides”) and beatings, and also all the scams.
    Replacing wealthy Europeans, Yanks and Aussies with Chinese and Indians may keep TAT figures up, but they simply don’t spend that much money and general only stay for less than a week.

  • the article fails to mention the impact of the latest military coup, positive or otherwise. then there have been this years terrorist event in thailand. perhaps such events do not deter tourists.

  • paddy

    Yes,I think its burst. How can it not have burst? What would the next continent of idiots be for them to market to now they’ve done China and the Chinese have seen the Thais for what they are (ditto for India)? Is there another country of 1.5 billion people ready, willing and able to travel? There is only so much abuse, assault, scamming, cheating and lieing that can ge gotten away with in the age of social media that Thailand is impotent to silence outside its borders where its threats if defamation etc etc blah blah blah will just be laughed at. Plus the currency etc. And the more people are put off by Thailand and go elsewhere the more the tourist infrastructure is built up elsewhere because of those extra visiitors and the more can be sucked out of Thailand…its a downward spiral. I wonder if China is busy building its own resort cities…after all, why hand over money to such a nasty bunch of people when you can give it to your countrymen instead? And by the way, I don’t almost feel sorry for them, I don’t nearly feel sorry for them…they brought it all on themselves and they deserve it.

  • xyz yer

    devalue the baht. Australia did it and its tough but it works

    • Gam

      WHY devalue the baht? thailand is going long and strong, tourists numbers double and triple every decade. unlike australia, where nobody really likes.

  • ken

    The figures that TAT publish for visitor numbers are not at all representative of what is happening in the tourist industry and are clearly designed to mislead / brainwash.
    Rather than visitor numbers, a better representation of the situation would be to publish the total number of days spent in Thailand by tourists.
    Firstly, most Asian tourists such as Chinese are only here for a few days per visit, also many Europeans now use a flight to Bangkok just as a stepping stone to go to other countries such as Cambodia and Vietnam, and only stay in Bangkok maybe one or two days then move on, but will be counted as a visitor to Thailand, both on their way to their holiday and again when they pass through Thailand on their way home.
    Numbers may indeed be up, but the all important money and time, in many cases is now not being spent in Thailand.

  • Eddy

    My first trip to Thailand was in 1987 I had a great time in Bangkok and spent 3 weeks on Koh Samui .
    Going back a number of years when I was flying into Phuket every month from 2000 to 2006 back then there was a real strong European tourist market happening and my impression was there was a steady good happy atmospere going on and people on holiday were really spending the expat community were good as well and I found it was a great time to be in Thailand seems since that market is no where as strong as it once was all those years ago things have changed a lot without a doubt you can still have a great time here but its just not quite the same anymore even though I still look forward to flying in.