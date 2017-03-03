Thai Boy Left with Serious Injuries after Motorbike Crash

By Danny Boy -
8
398

Thai boy left fighting for his life after motorbike crash on Sukhumvit road

At around 2:00am on March 3rd, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a road accident involving a single motorbike.

At the scene, police found the body of a 16 year old Thai boy laying motionless in the middle of the road. He had suffered some serious injuries to his body, and was having difficulties breathing.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before declaring it safe enough to transfer him to a local hospital for further treatment. He is said to still be in a critical condition.

crash
1 of 3

Speaking to a local in the area, he told police that it is not the first time the an accident has occurred at the same spot. He complained that the road is still under construction, but there were no clear signs to indicate where to go, or any cautions warning drivers to slow down due to loose bits of debris on the road. This particular accident is thought to have been caused but a bump in the road, left by the ongoing construction. The witness said that he has seen cars hit the bump at speed and actually jump into the air, so it was no surprise to see a motorbike crash after hitting the same bump.

He told police that there should be some clear signage installed ASAP in order to avoid any further incidents.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tony Akhurst

    no one will listen no one cares But if it involved a back hander it would be sorted out right away.

  • John

    Anywhere else in the world common sense would prevail and motorists slow down when on a hazardous road

    • salford33

      Like you say sense should prevail, but we are talking about a 16 year old Thai boy. As young teenagers we all knew everything and thought we were indestructible. We learnt by our mistakes , let’s hope this lad pulls through and gets that chance to learn.

  • Sly

    Given the numbers of road deaths here the amount people left seriously disabled must be appalling.

  • Ken Anderson

    This will just be yet another brain dead Thai male.
    Going too fast, and incapable of applying any logical thought to what he is doing.
    Incapable of moderating his behaviour in line with conditions.
    Thank God they don’t have snow and ice on the roads here, just imagine the carnage that would cause.

    • Jack La Motta

      “The road was under construction, but there were no clear signs to indicate where to go, or any cautions warning drivers to slow down due to loose bits of debris on the road. ” so how could he have predicted the road conditions? your comment is harsh and cynical Ken, calling a 16 year old boy a Brain Dead Thai Male! he is just a kid and someones Son, Brother, and friend

  • Jack La Motta

    If the road was under construction and not safe for vehicles to use, it should have been closed off, but as usual the boy was probably driving too fast late at night on a clear empty road and probably without a crash helmet! it should be made compulsory when purchasing a bike to purchase a Crash helmet too! they save hundreds of lives! i hope he pulls through! noone deserves to die at 16, however stupid or reckless his actions were.

    • pattayhobo

      There’s always that mysterious bump in the road when you’ve had a skin full of ลาวข้าว Loa khow i know from first hand experience i think i’m Evil Knievel when i’ve had my fill trying to ride back home dodging the coppers and there road side checks Those Mutt Soi dogs are more a hazardous then light poles though.