Thai boozy party at McDonald’s goes viral

Photos of Thais partying and drinking at a McDonald’s in Ratchaburi, a province west of Bangkok, have made national headlines today and drawn criticism from the Thai realm of Facebook.

The photos, posted by the party people themselves, shows a group of three Thai men and one woman, drinking cheap lao khao (rice liquor) with soda while binging on McDonald’s fried chicken and fries.

“#PartyatMc” the caption said.

The poster later shut down his Facebook after the party post was shared and slammed by netizens.

In response, McDonald’s told their version of the story, confirming that they do not sell any type of alcohol and forbid customers from bringing alcoholic beverages onto the premises of the restaurant.

The statement on McDonald’s Facebook page said, the branch duty manager had asked these people to stop drinking alcohol, to which they responded by scolding the manager.

The duty manager attempted to call the police, but no one picked up the phone. She, however, later filed a police complaint, reported Morning News.

Some netizens said that this branch of McDonald’s is located near a nightclub, so many people continue their drinking at the fast food joint.

The others said while there is no sign that prohibits such actions, it is just tacky to bring outside food or drinks into a restaurant.

Source: coconuts