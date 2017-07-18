Thai boozy party at McDonald’s goes viral

By Online Admin -
Thai boozy party at McDonald’s goes viral

Photos of Thais partying and drinking at a McDonald’s in Ratchaburi, a province west of Bangkok, have made national headlines today and drawn criticism from the Thai realm of Facebook.

The photos, posted by the party people themselves, shows a group of three Thai men and one woman, drinking cheap lao khao (rice liquor) with soda while binging on McDonald’s fried chicken and fries.

“#PartyatMc” the caption said.

The poster later shut down his Facebook after the party post was shared and slammed by netizens.

In response, McDonald’s told their version of the story, confirming that they do not sell any type of alcohol and forbid customers from bringing alcoholic beverages onto the premises of the restaurant.

The statement on McDonald’s Facebook page said, the branch duty manager had asked these people to stop drinking alcohol, to which they responded by scolding the manager.

The duty manager attempted to call the police, but no one picked up the phone. She, however, later filed a police complaint, reported Morning News.

Some netizens said that this branch of McDonald’s is located near a nightclub, so many people continue their drinking at the fast food joint.

The others said while there is no sign that prohibits such actions, it is just tacky to bring outside food or drinks into a restaurant.

Source: coconuts

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    Personally I think Mc Donalds should get with the modern times and have the option to serve booze with thrir food even a Mc Beer Bar would be good.

    • St George

      Mc Pom

  • Ken Anderson

    ”The duty manager attempted to call the police, but no one picked up the phone”.

    Here are the Keystones at their very best yet again. How if this woman was being threatened or attacked by these degenerate scumbag Thai men?
    I suppose the Keystones were preoccupied on much more important matters, such as collecting tea money. They will just put this distasteful incident down to the presence of foreigners in the Land Of Self righteousness, and take no further action.

    ”SERVE AND PROTECT”

  • ken

    Serving alcohol in McDonalds would be the healthiest thing on the menu as there is no way any responsible human who cares about their health should digest any of that substance they call food from McDonalds.

    • St George

      I thought you loved a Big Mc Kenneth?

  • soidog

    Why didn’t they just murder the manager for telling them what to do? something fishy here.