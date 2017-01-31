Cambodia National Police yesterday reaffirmed that Thai authorities have not asked for cooperation to arrest the two suspected killers who fled to Cambodia after the execution-style killing of a British web designer in Pattaya last week.

The suspects were identified as Briton Miles Dicken Turner, 27, and South African Abel Caldeira Bonito, 23.

They arrived in Cambodia through Koh Kong province’s Cham Yeam international checkpoint on Tuesday last week.

The Pattaya provincial court has approved a police request for warrants for the arrest of the duo, who face charges of colluding in murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegally carrying weapons in public, according to the Bangkok Post.

Cambodian Deputy National Police Commissioner Chhay Sinarith told Khmer Times yesterday that he was fully aware of the case, but still did not have any request from Thai authorities to take action.

“We are waiting to see a detailed report and request from Thailand,” Mr. Sinarith said.

“We cannot take any action unless we have a clear report on the case. I can confirm that until now we have not received any request from the Thais.”

Kim Rattana, the deputy director of Koh Kong province’s Cham Yeam international immigration checkpoint, said Thai authorities asked his department to verify if the suspects had crossed the border, but it was not a request for action to arrest or stop them.

He said the suspects checked in at about 3:30pm at the border checkpoint on the day of the murder.

“It was on January 25 that the Thai checkpoint’s authorities asked us to verify whether the two suspects fled into Cambodia’s checkpoint…and yes, we found they are in the country and are heading to Phnom Penh,” he said.

“A request for action would normally come to the national police or the Ministry of Interior, but until now we have heard nothing.”

Although the victim was said to be a web designer, Khaosod English reported that Mr. Kenway owned many luxury assets, including a mansion in Pattaya and a fleet of high-end vehicles, which suggested other means.

The report said investigators privately told reporters Mr. Kenway and his accomplices ran a boiler room scam for years, cheating millions of baht from victims.

He allegedly fell out with his partners, which led to the killing, the report quoted police sources as saying.

According to the Bangkok Post, Mr. Kenway’s former business partner failed to pay a debt of eight million baht (about $225,000), which led Mr. Kenway to ask police to arrest him.

His former business partner then moved to Cambodia and opened a similar boiler room scam that did not fare well, the report continued, adding that Mr. Turner and Mr. Bonito were believed to be jointly involved in the Cambodian operation.

